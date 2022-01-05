A total of 14 migrants have been intercepted in Platjes de S'Olla, on the island of Cabrera, after arriving in a skiff to the Balearic coast.

As reported by the Government Delegation, the event took place last night, around 10.15pm. The migrants are all men of Algerian origin and are in apparent good health.

With the intervention of the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue, the migrants were transferred to Palma around 2.00am.

As previously reported, yesterday several small boats were already detected in the Balearic Islands: one in Formentera with 11 men of Maghrebi origin, another with 11 people also of Maghrebi origin in Portocolom (Mallorca), and another with 18 people of sub-Saharan and Maghrebi origin in Cabrera.

It should be recalled that 2021 was a record year for the arrival of small boats in the Balearic Islands, with more than 2,300 people arriving in at least 163 vessels. This is more than four times the data of 2019.