The Balearic health ministry's report for Wednesday indicates 3,993 new positive cases of coronavirus, 386 more than on Tuesday and, of course, another record.

In Mallorca there are 2,991 cases; Ibiza 470, Minorca 333, Formentera 43. As on Tuesday, these numbers by island don't add up to the 3,993; there is an "unassigned" number. The Tuesday cases were Mallorca 2,687, Minorca 419, Ibiza 352, Formentera 14.

The test rate is 24.05%, the same as it was on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 26.01%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 1764.0, up from 1610.1. Mallorca is 1749.3, up from 1602.6; Minorca 1945.8, up from 1780.6; Ibiza 1776.4, up from 1584.0; Formentera 1268.5, up from 1150.9. The seven-day incidence is up from 807.9 to 819.3.

On hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients is down 21 to 263 - Mallorca 225 (-21), Ibiza 29 (-1), Minorca nine (+1). The intensive care Covid occupancy rate is up from 19.93% to 21.11%, four more patients - Mallorca 62 (+3), Ibiza six (+1), Minorca four.

Primary care number in the Balearics is up by 3,249 to 32,170; in Mallorca by 2,700 to 26,205.

Total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 143,741. The ministry has confirmed four more deaths; the total is 1,072.

Vaccination with at least one dose - 958,750 (85.67%), an increase of 1,398. Complete course - 925,642 (82.71%), 982 more people.