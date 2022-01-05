05-01-2022

The Balearic health ministry's report for Wednesday indicates 3,993 new positive cases of coronavirus, 386 more than on Tuesday and, of course, another record.

In Mallorca there are 2,991 cases; Ibiza 470, Minorca 333, Formentera 43. As on Tuesday, these numbers by island don't add up to the 3,993; there is an "unassigned" number. The Tuesday cases were Mallorca 2,687, Minorca 419, Ibiza 352, Formentera 14.

The test rate is 24.05%, the same as it was on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 26.01%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 1764.0, up from 1610.1. Mallorca is 1749.3, up from 1602.6; Minorca 1945.8, up from 1780.6; Ibiza 1776.4, up from 1584.0; Formentera 1268.5, up from 1150.9. The seven-day incidence is up from 807.9 to 819.3.

On hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients is down 21 to 263 - Mallorca 225 (-21), Ibiza 29 (-1), Minorca nine (+1). The intensive care Covid occupancy rate is up from 19.93% to 21.11%, four more patients - Mallorca 62 (+3), Ibiza six (+1), Minorca four.

Primary care number in the Balearics is up by 3,249 to 32,170; in Mallorca by 2,700 to 26,205.

Total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 143,741. The ministry has confirmed four more deaths; the total is 1,072.

Vaccination with at least one dose - 958,750 (85.67%), an increase of 1,398. Complete course - 925,642 (82.71%), 982 more people.

