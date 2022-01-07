On Friday, Palma's councillor for citizen participation, Alberto Jarabo, announced that the concerts for this month's Sant Sebastià fiestas have all been called off. The town hall has not cancelled them, as it hopes to reschedule them for the spring, but in light of the current incidence of Covid, it was felt that it would not be appropriate to go ahead with them.

The main night for the concerts was the nineteenth. Other concerts had been planned for other days. One of these, in Sa Riera park, was programmed with limited capacity and would have met Balearic government guidelines. However, it was felt that all the concerts should be postponed until a more appropriate time.

Jarabo didn't want to be drawn as to when the new dates might be, as it is unknown how long the current health situation will last. But he expects that they will be at the start of spring. Contracts with the groups included provision for modifications such as postponement.

The town hall will present the fiestas' programme next week, minus the concerts. For now, other events will go ahead, such as Sant Sebastià Petit (for children), which will have reduced capacity. The animal blessings for Sant Antoni are also due to take place.