The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts cloudy intervals with a predominance of high clouds for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will rise slightly during the day and will be between 13 and 15 degrees, and night temperatures will be slightly lower in Minorca.

View from Port of Soller:

As for the wind, during the day it will blow from the west and northwest in the archipelago and strong intervals are expected.

Live feed from Es Camp de Mar:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the Met office:

-1 Campos

-1 Campos, Salines

0 Petra

1 Muro

2 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

2 Manacor

2 Escorca, Lluc

2 Sa Pobla

2 Artà

3 Pollença

3 Serra d'Alfàbia

3 Porreres

3 Son Servera

3 Escorca, Son Torrella

4 Binissalem