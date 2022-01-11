With the Spanish government having announced that the price of antigen tests will be regulated, the president of the College of Pharmacists in the Balearics, Antoni Real, says that pharmacies are unable to sell antigen tests below 5.50 to 6 euros because they would lose money. Suppliers' prices are over four euros, to which are added the costs of distribution.

Real believes that the situation could change in a month, when it is expected that distribution and demand will "normalise". The current very high demand has been caused by Omicron and post-festive period infections. This has resulted in a shortage and has pushed up the price.

At the start of December, the tests were cheaper, and Real suggests that the price could go down to around three euros in a month's time. But this will all depend on the market.