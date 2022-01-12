Predominantly cloudy skies with low probability of some weak and isolated showers during the early morning. Views from Son Vida.
A slightly chiller start than yesterday with some weak frost. Live feed from Puerto Soller.
Temperatures are little changed during the day with a maximum high of around 13C. Webcam at Son Serra de Marina.
Wind from the north and northeast.
Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -
-
Felanitx 6 - 13
-
Lluc 1 - 11
-
Palma 2 - 14
-
Sa Pobla 6 - 13
Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:
- 1 Campos, Salines
- 1 Campos
- 2 Palma, University
- 2 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 3 Airport, Palma de Mallorca
- 3 Santa María
- 4 Binissalem
- 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 4 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 4 Sa Pobla
- 5 Llucmajor
- 5 Sineu
Weather forecast for the next few days:
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
