Predominantly cloudy skies with low probability of some weak and isolated showers during the early morning. Views from Son Vida.

A slightly chiller start than yesterday with some weak frost. Live feed from Puerto Soller.

Temperatures are little changed during the day with a maximum high of around 13C. Webcam at Son Serra de Marina.



Wind from the north and northeast.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 6 - 13

Lluc 1 - 11

Palma 2 - 14

Sa Pobla 6 - 13

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

1 Campos, Salines

1 Campos

2 Palma, University

2 Serra d'Alfàbia

3 Airport, Palma de Mallorca

3 Santa María

4 Binissalem

4 Escorca, Son Torrella

4 Andratx, Sant Elm

4 Sa Pobla

5 Llucmajor

5 Sineu

Weather forecast for the next few days:

