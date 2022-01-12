Weather map for today

12-01-2022MDB

Predominantly cloudy skies with low probability of some weak and isolated showers during the early morning. Views from Son Vida.

A slightly chiller start than yesterday with some weak frost. Live feed from Puerto Soller.

Temperatures are little changed during the day with a maximum high of around 13C. Webcam at Son Serra de Marina.

Wind from the north and northeast.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

  • Felanitx 6 - 13

  • Lluc 1 - 11

  • Palma 2 - 14

  • Sa Pobla 6 - 13

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

  • 1 Campos, Salines
  • 1 Campos
  • 2 Palma, University
  • 2 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 3 Airport, Palma de Mallorca
  • 3 Santa María
  • 4 Binissalem
  • 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 4 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 4 Sa Pobla
  • 5 Llucmajor
  • 5 Sineu

Weather forecast for the next few days:

