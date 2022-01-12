The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 4,382 new positive cases of coronavirus, 277 fewer than on Tuesday.

By island, there are 3,344 cases in Mallorca, 604 in Ibiza, 261 in Minorca and 29 in Formentera; the remainder are unassigned. On Tuesday, the figures were Mallorca 3,546, Ibiza 601, Minorca 333, Formentera 25.

The test rate on Wednesday is 33.59%. It was 35.6% on Tuesday.

The number of Covid patients on wards has risen by six to 317 - Mallorca 272 (+1), Ibiza 33 (+5), Minorca 12. In intensive care units, the Covid occupancy rate has risen to 23.75%, five more patients - Mallorca 72 (+5), Ibiza five, Minorca four.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 49,956 people, an increase of 3,033; in Mallorca 40,254, an increase of 2,166.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 165,655. The ministry has confirmed three more deaths - the total is 1,079.

As to vaccination, 966,688 people have had at least one dose, 86,38% of the target population and 1,316 more than on Tuesday. With the complete course, there are 929,906 people, 83.10% and 664 more.