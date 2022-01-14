An accident on the Inca highway (Ma-13) has caused significant delays this morning in the direction of Palma, with tailbacks of about five kilometers.

As reported by sources of the Directorate General of Traffic, the event took place around 7.30 am at kilometre 12, near Santa Maria.

The accident was not serious but the vehicles have been occupying the left lane of the road for about an hour. This has caused traffic jams that have practically reached Consell.

At 8.30 am the vehicles have been removed and traffic has been restored, although it is still somewhat slow.