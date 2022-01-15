The Guardia Civil are investigating a company in connection with the illegal sale of dogs imported from eastern Europe.

Supported by veterinary and animal-welfare services as well as by employment inspectors, officers from the force's Seprona division carried out simultaneous operations in Las Palmas, Mataró (Barcelona) and Palma.

The dogs were initially taken to Mataró and were then transferred to Mallorca and Gran Canaria. In Palma, the dogs were being kept in conditions that didn't comply with regulations, especially with regard to overcrowding. Some dogs died because they were crushed. Twenty-five dogs were rescued and are being cared for at Palma town hall's Son Reus animal centre. They will be for adoption.

The Mataró site has been closed and sealed. Numerous reports have been filed related to non-compliance with animal-welfare regulations.