The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 2,496 new positive cases of coronavirus, which are 1,228 fewer than reported on Saturday.

There are 1,854 cases in Mallorca, 340 in Ibiza, 173 in Minorca and 20 in Formentera, with others unassigned. On Saturday the cases were Mallorca 2,891, Ibiza 451, Minorca 238, Formentera 27.

The test rate is 33.65% based on 7,418 tests, a lower number than on Saturday by more than 3,600. The rate on Saturday was 33.51%.

On hospital wards, there are 328 Covid patients, eleven more than on Saturday - Mallorca 271 (+8), Ibiza 46 (+4), Minorca 11 (-1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 25.51% to 26.10%, two more patients and a total of 88 - Mallorca 77 (+1), Ibiza seven (+1), Minorca four.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 58,292 people, an increase of 877. In Mallorca specifically, the number is 46,033, up 493.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 180,117. The ministry has confirmed three more deaths - the total is 1,091.

Vaccination - 973,344 people have had at least one dose (86.98% of the target population), 1,307 more than on Saturday. With the complete course, there are 933,318 people, 83.40% and 274 more.