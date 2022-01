It was the coldest night so far of the year in Mallorca overnight with temperatures falling to -4.5 in some parts.

Even in Palma the temperatures fell to -1.7. The island awoke to a frost as freezing temperatures took hold. The Palma Met Office said this morning that so far it had been one of the coldest winters for a number of years.

The minimum temps

-4'5°C a Son Torrella; -3'7°C a Campos; -3'5°C a Lluc; -2'9°C a Binissalem...