San Antonio or San Anthony, the patron saint of animals, was marked today with a groundbreaking move....you can now take your pet on public transport in Palma!

Dog owners be adviced, they must be on a lead and have a muzzle and the charge for larger animals is 30 cents. Smaller pets in pet carriers go free.

The move was welcomed in Palma this morning with pet-owners saying that it was better late than never.