Krista Hyer, the founder and President of Cancer Support Mallorca sadly died on Monday January 17. She had been hospitalised due to complications with COVID related pneumonia. Krista’s death was announced by her daughter Samantha, no funeral details have been released as yet.

Rebecca Upton from the Cancer Support Group said "Krista was an inspiration, a truly selfless person who gave her time, energy and belongings to help others. She will be sadly missed. Those of us left behind at CSG are determined to do whatever is in our power to keep her legacy going."

Rebecca continued to say that, "Any person or patient needing help from the CSG is encouraged to contact us even during this period of mourning. Krista always wanted to make sure that every person was helped and she would want us to continue to work to achieve this." You can contact the group via their website www.cancersupportmallorca.com