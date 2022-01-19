Figures from the national tourism agency Turespaña indicate that airports in the Balearics received 6.4 million international passengers in 2021, three times more than in 2020 but 55% below the 14.3 million in 2019. Of all passenger arrivals in Spain, 18.8% were at Balearic airports. The region was second behind Madrid (7.76 million).

Palma Son Sant Joan Airport was the third busiest airport, with 4.88 million passengers, behind Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. Numbers in Palma were up by 228% compared to 2020, but 56.1% below 2019.

In December, Balearic airports had 149,402 passengers, five times more than in December 2020 and 30.7% lower than 2019. The Balearics was sixth in terms of passenger arrivals in December, with a 3.8% share of the national total. Palma ranked ninth, with 139,827 passengers, 3.6% of the Spanish total in Spain. This figure was 409% more than in 2020 but 32.2% lower than in 2019.

For the whole of Spain, there were 34,074,904 international passengers, 65.5% more than 2020 but down 63.9% compared to 2019. Germany accounted for 6.3 million, 56.4% lower than 2019, and the UK for 4.9 million, down 77.7%.