The Balearic Minister for Health, Patricia Gómez, warned today that intensive care is filling up with unvaccinated people against COVID-19; some of them young people who are "quite critical".

The Ministry for Health stated that of the 69 people in intensive care on Monday, 44 were not vaccinated. In other words, two thirds of the people in critical care units in the public system are not inoculated.

This represents a rate of 15.4 ICU admissions per 100,000 unvaccinated and a rate of 2.6 admissions per 100,000 vaccinated. Thus, the risk of ICU admission for unvaccinated people is six times higher than for vaccinated people.

"Vaccination is the safest tool we have to fight the pandemic," said the Minister of Health, who stressed that "the third dose is as important as the first".