A 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been remanded in custody by a Palma court, which heard that they had allegedly swindled hotels in Mallorca out of at least 8,000 euros.

An investigation led by the Guardia Civil in Calvia points to the couple having stayed in various hotels without paying. The hotels were in Paguera, Palma, Manacor and Sineu. Payments were simulated via their phones and were never made.

Investigators expect that there could be further reports of this scam over the coming days. The couple have been charged with fraud, the fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft.