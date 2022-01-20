The Guardia Civil are investigating a shooting incident in Formentera which left one person dead, a second person seriously injured and a third person with slight injuries.

The incident occurred at a property on the island at around 9am on Thursday. An 80-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in Formentera, where he died from a gunshot wound to the skull. A 22-year-old man was flown by air ambulance to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza. He had serious injuries to his lower extremities and buttocks. The third person is a 46-year-old woman.

The deceased, it would appear, shot his grandson and daughter-in-law before turning the gun on himself.