On Thursday, the Balearic health ministry reported 3,693 new positive cases of coronavirus. By island - Mallorca 2,718; Ibiza 498; Minorca 331; Formentera 31; plus unassigned cases.

The 3,693 are 237 more than were reported on Wednesday, when the numbers per island were Mallorca 2,473; Ibiza 558; Minorca 307; Formentera 13. The test rate is 33.84%, down slightly from Wednesday's 34.30%. The seven-day positivity test rate is down from 33.72% to 33.33%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 3162.9 to 3239.1. In Mallorca from 3023.3 to 3108.3; Ibiza from 4225.9 to 4296.3; Minorca has gone up slightly after a decrease on Wednesday - from 2962.1 to 2973.6; Formentera has dropped a bit more - from 1915.3 to 1906.9.

The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 1276.5 to 1334.6.

On hospital wards, there are 367 Covid patients, an increase of nine - Mallorca 300 (+7), Ibiza 54 (+4), Minorca 13 (-2). In ICU, the Covid occupancy rate has gone up from 25.22% to 26.29%, three more patients and a total of 89 - Mallorca 80 (+4), Ibiza seven, Minorca two (-1).

The primary care number for the whole of the Balearics - 62,037 - has not been updated, but in Mallorca has risen by 736 to 49,296.

Four more deaths have been reported - the total is 1,107. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 196,498.

Vaccination - With at least one dose, 977,531, 87.35% and a further 1,612; with the complete course, 935,929, 86.63%, and 1,447 more.