The works to reform the promenade of Cala Ratjada have finally begun after years of waiting. In December 2014 a first project was drawn up for the rehabilitation of the promenade due to the poor condition of the existing pavement. In August 2018 a new modified project was made and after the public exhibition, in 2019, a series of changes aimed at maintaining the green areas were undertaken.

The works, which began a few weeks ago, were awarded to the company Contratas Vilor SL for 450,000 euros and continue at a good pace.

The purpose of the action is to remodel the promenade, both in layout and pavements, beautifying the projected area and providing the promenade with better mobility as it is planned to remove architectural barriers, eliminating curbs and creating a single platform. The works run from Son Moll square to the extension of des Faralló street, including the square itself.

The local council has decided to prioritise the pedestrian area, giving continuity to the promenade by following the coastline while the terrace area is moved closer to its corresponding premises. The project foresees the demolition of the pavements and the elimination of the existing planters.

At first the project raised controversy because of the removal of green areas. The new layout requires the elimination of some of these spaces and their rearrangement between the pedestrian walkway and the commercial areas. Topsoil will be removed and stockpiled for reuse in the new planters. Trees will also be planted in the new landscaped areas.

The works began in early December and have an execution period of five months.