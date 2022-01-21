The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 3,188 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 2,190; Ibiza 511; Minorca 343; Formentera 33. On Thursday, there were 3,693 cases, so there is a decrease of 505. The Thursday cases were Mallorca 2,718; Ibiza 498; Minorca 331; Formentera 31. For both days, as is now usual with the ministry's reports, some cases have not been assigned.

The test rate for the 3,188 cases is 35.93%, up by comparison with Thursday's 33.84%. The seven-day positivity test rate has risen from 33.33% to 33.95%.

(More detail will follow.)