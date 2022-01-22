The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 3,361 new positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 173 compared with Friday. By island - Mallorca 2,478; Ibiza 424; Minorca 318; Formentera 27; plus some unassigned.

The increase in cases was to have been expected. On Friday, there was a decrease of 505, largely attributable to Thursday having been a public holiday in Palma and so therefore a reduction in testing. The decrease almost solely applied to Mallorca (2,190 on Friday; 2,718 on Thursday). As it is, the increase reported on Saturday is lower than might have been anticipated.

The test rate for the 3,361 cases is 31.80%, down from 35.93% and below the seven-day rate of 33.70%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 3380.9 to 3440.2. In Mallorca, up from 3217.5 to 3288.4; Ibiza up from 4480.5 to 4521.6; Minorca up from 3347.9 to 3356.3; Formentera down from 2049.7 to 1948.9. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 1372.5 to 1423.3.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients is up five to 381 - Mallorca 309 (-1), Ibiza 63 (+8), Minorca nine (-2). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 26.28%, three more patients to 89 - Mallorca 80 (+2), Ibiza six, Minorca three (+1).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 68,417 cases, an increase of 4,271 (which may represent an adjustment to the number, as it seems particularly high). In Mallorca, the number is 52,049, up 2,478.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 204,644 cases. The number of deaths has risen by one to 1,110.

Vaccination - 979,261 people with at least one dose, 87.51% of the target population and an increase of 950. With the complete course - 936,576, 83.69%, and 301 more.