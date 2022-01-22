A 27-year-old male cyclist, identified as A.N.V, was killed on the Inca motorway on Saturday morning after he was hit by four cars.

The Guardia Civil say that the incident occurred around 1.30am near the exit for Búger. The cyclist was in the middle lane, heading in the direction of Alcudia along a section of the road that is dimly lit. He had no reflective vest and the bike's lights weren't on. After the first car hit him, three others were unable to avoid him.

The drivers of the cars all tested negative. The road remained closed while the Guardia Civil staged a reconstruction in investigating what happened and why the cyclist was on the motorway; bikes are prohibited.