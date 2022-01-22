By the end of 2022, non-EU citizens, including Americans, Australians, Britons and other travellers from outside the Schengen zone, will need to fill out a €7 application to get in.

Those under 18 or over 70 will not have to pay the fee.

The cost of Brexit keeps on rising and now the deadline for the validity of UK driving licences in Spain is just days away with little signs of a deal on the table.