By the end of 2022, non-EU citizens, including Americans, Australians, Britons and other travellers from outside the Schengen zone, will need to fill out a €7 application to get in.
Those under 18 or over 70 will not have to pay the fee.
The cost of Brexit keeps on rising and now the deadline for the validity of UK driving licences in Spain is just days away with little signs of a deal on the table.
David / Hace 26 minutes
It’s not the direct cost of Brexit that needs to worry business in Majorca. The fee is nothing on the cost of the holiday. Add the tourism taxes which are justified at a level. It is the message it sends to potential visitors Much has been made of the New York flights as a drive to boost high value tourism. 30% of visitors from U.K. already and available to visit. Hard times with extra bills and stretched incomes. Extra barriers may cost Mallorca dearly