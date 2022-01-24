A 44-year-old woman faces a request for five years in prison for allegedly participating in marijuana shipments from Mallorca to London through parcel companies.

The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands has summoned the woman, a Chinese national, to a hearing later today.

The woman ran, together with another Chinese citizen, a store in Magalluf, where her partner allegedly prepared a box with six packets of dried cannabis buds. Subsequently, the man allegedly deposited the box with a courier company for shipment to London.

Also, a few days later, a box collected by the defendant, containing dried cannabis buds worth almost 60,000 euros, was delivered to the store.

In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecution is asking for a fine of 200,000 euros.