Dolphins caught swimming in the waters near Cala Blava.

25-01-2022

What an amazing sight in Mallorca. The crew of a sailing boat have captured a group of dolphins swimming in the waters of Cala Blava. The video shows eight bottlenose dolphins accompanied by a calf, swimming in the calm sea.

It is common to see this type of animal in coastal areas, as they take advantage of fishermen in the area to get food and play.

Those who filmed the dolphins told local IB3 Televisió station that the best thing was the "incredible sensation" of being able to witness such an amazing sight in Mallorca waters.

In Mallorca the population of bottlenose dolphins is estimated to between 700 and 1,300 - depending on the time of year.

