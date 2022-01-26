The Microbiology laboratory of Son Espases confirms that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which is known to be more contagious than the current strain, is already circulating in the Balearic Islands. These are residual cases but the WHO has already put the emphasis on this strain because it is spreading in a vertiginous way in certain countries.



The latest report shows how omicron is responsible for 96.3% of infections in the Balearics, while the remaining 3.7% is divided between delta and the new subvariant that is already responsible for about half of the positive cases in Denmark, one of the affected countries where BA.2 is about to be the majority sub-strain.



Little is known about this new subvariant, only that it appears to be even more transmissible than previously known.

The key is to know whether it can develop more severe symptoms in infections, although everything indicates that this would not be the case.

For the time being, according to the head of Microbiology at Son Espases, Antonio Oliver, we must keep an eye on its evolution and see if it could lead to cases of reinfection.