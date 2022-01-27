A fire in the public car park of Es Saluet, at the entrance of Puerto Andratx, has burned three cars completely early this morning and has affected others that were parked nearby.

The fire has caused large flames and explosions, which have alerted residents.

The Local Police, firefighters and the Civil Guard arrived quickly to the scene and tried to contain the flames, which were widespread.

The rapid spread of the fire has drawn suspicion and investigators are not ruling out that the origin of the incident was intentional. The agents are now taking samples of the burnt cars to confirm whether some kind of accelerant was used.



The owners of the cars have already been identified and have been informed. Had it not been for the rapid intervention of the fire department, the number of burned cars could have been much higher.