An accident between two cars has caused traffic jams this morning on the Ma-19 motorway towards Llucmajor, according to sources from the Directorate General of Labor (DGT).

The accident took place around 8.45 am at kilometre 15.5, at the Arenal exit. Apparently, a Road Service vehicle was on the shoulder and a car driving on the road collided with it from behind.

The two vehicles have been blocking both lanes of the road so road is closed and traffic has had to be diverted by the exit of Arenal - so that vehicles could rejoin later to the Ma-19 -.

This incident has generated some traffic jams, although by 9.15 a.m. one of the lanes had already been cleared, allowing traffic to circulate.