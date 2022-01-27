The Balearic Islands registered during the fourth quarter of 2021 about 94,000 unemployed, representing 15,900 unemployed less than in 2020 (-14.4%). While employment records show 536,900 employed, 13,100 more than the previous year (2.5% more), according to the Labour Force Survey (EPA) published today.

However, the behaviour between quarters (July-September compared to October-December) reflects a decline in employment in the Community, with 73,200 fewer workers (-12%), and an increase in unemployment with 21,900 more unemployed (+30.3%), the most significant variations in the country.