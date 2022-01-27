It was a long night for the residents of Puerto Andratx on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the public car park of Es Saluet, at the entrance to the village, destroying five cars and affecting another 15 that were parked nearby in the early hours of this morning. The fire caused large flames and explosions, which created a great deal of panic.

Within minutes the local police, the fire brigade and the Guardia Civil were on the scene and tried to contain the flames, which were very widespread which has lead investigators to suspect that the fire was the result of arson.

The owners of the cars have already been identified and have been informed that their vehicles have been gutted.

Had it not been for the rapid intervention of the fire brigade, the number of cars destroyed by the blaze would have been much higher.