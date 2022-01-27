The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 2,450 new positive cases of coronavirus, 398 fewer than on Wednesday. By island - Mallorca 1,775; Ibiza 314; Minorca 257; Formentera 18; plus unassigned. On Wednesday, there were 2,073 cases in Mallorca, 378 in Ibiza, 286 in Minorca and 25 in Formentera,

The test rate for the 2,450 cases is 31.17%. It was 30.41% on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 32.73%, down from 33.29% on Wednesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 3318.1 to 3249.0. In Mallorca, this is down from 3112.1 to 3026.4; Ibiza is down from 4393.2 to 4357.6; Minorca up from 3744.2 to 3782.9; Formentera down from 1965.7 to 1881.7. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics has fallen from 1339.0 to 1223.7.

On hospital wards, there are 394 Covid patients, an increase of five - Mallorca 310, Ibiza 72 (+3), Minorca 12 (+2). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 26.39%, one more patient to a total of 90 - Mallorca 79 (-1), Ibiza ten (+2), Minorca one.

The number of people being monitored by primary care in the Balearics is given as 22,809. It was 70,885 on Wednesday. The big difference would seem to be explained by the number of active cases now actually being followed up. In Mallorca, this number is 16,863; it was 54,044 on Wednesday.

The ministry has confirmed six more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 1,127. The total number of cases is 220,195.

Vaccination - 982,266 people with at least one dose, 87.77% of the target population and 826 more. With the complete course, 938,844, 83.89% and 1,044 more.