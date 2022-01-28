The Balearic Government will receive 10 million euros from central government during the period 2022-25 for management and research in the expanded part of the Cabrera National Park. The Official State Gazette (BOE) yesterday published the agreement between the Government and the National Parks Autonomous Agency for the financing of management and research activities in the extended part of the National Park.

The transfer of 9,940,000 euros until 2025 will finance six iniciatives: investments in infrastructure, boats, vehicles and facilities; research; public use; natural resources; control and surveillance; and coordination and organisation.



The Councillor for the Environment, Miquel Mir, expressed his satisfaction with this contribution, which he considers "the result of the demands and impetus of this Government, first to achieve the expansion of the National Park and then to achieve the unitary management from the autonomous community, ensuring good funding.

The agreement may be extended for four more years if the monitoring committee so decides.