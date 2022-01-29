Between 2018 and 2021, electricity self-consumption installations in the Balearics increased by 786% - from 547 to 4,848 pieces of equipment for photovoltaic solar energy. As to power, this went from 11.1 to 46 megawatts, an increase of 315%.

Relative to 2018, the ten municipalities in Mallorca that increased power the most were, in order: Muro, Ariany, Maria de la Salut, Santa Margalida, Lloret de Vistalegre, Algaida, Montuiri, Bunyola, Alcudia and Lloseta. Most of these are interior municipalities. If not, they have large inland areas. In terms of an increase in the number of facilities, the top ten were: Muro, Santa Margalida, Maria de la Salut, Sant Joan, Lloseta, Alcudia, Ariany, Lloret de Vistalegre, Costitx and Campanet.

The Balearic government's director of energy and climate change, Pep Malagrava, attributes this geographical distribution to, for example, flat land. In the Tramuntana Mountains, installation is more difficult.

There are also areas in shade or which may have certain protection restrictions that don't allow panels to be installed. In addition, there are parts of the island where second homes proliferate. These don't have constant demand, so there is less motivation to create solar facilities.

Malagrava also points out that in inland municipalities, which are generally smaller and less populated, word of mouth raises awareness. If one person has installed panels and tells neighbours about subsidies and reduction in electricity bills, this does act as an important stimulus. In Palma, by contrast, such a process is much more difficult because of the number of apartment blocks.