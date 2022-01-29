The Balearic health ministry's report for Saturday gives a figure for the complete course of vaccination of 83.96% of the target population - the population from the age of 12.

At municipality level, as can be expected, the percentages vary. The closest to the 83.96% are Ariany and Sant Llorenç, both 84.10% and Alcudia 83.20%.

The differences are in fact vast. There are four municipalities in the Balearics where the complete course is above 93% - Ibiza and Marratxi both 93.30%, Son Servera 93.50% and Santa Maria del Camí with 94.10%.

At the other end of the scale is Mallorca's smallest municipality by population, Escorca, on 26.60%. The health ministry hasn't offered an explanation as to why this is so low, and it is particularly low when compared to the second lowest - Sant Joan de Labritja in Ibiza with 66.10%. Deya is third lowest on 68.90%.