James Berry, 77, who is the owner and headteacher of King Richard III College in Portals, has been found guilty of charges of sexual abuse by the High Court in Glasgow.

In 2019, he was arrested in Mallorca and extradited to Scotland to stand trial for alleged rapes committed between 1963 and 1987 on two women. He was charged with seven counts and was found guilty of five of them, including rape.

He has always denied the allegations, describing them as rubbish and maintaining there was a conspiracy to take over the school in Mallorca.

Sentencing has been deferred until February 28.