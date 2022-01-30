A shoplifter was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after fracturing an arm during a chase by local police.

Marratxi police patrols went to the Mallorca Fashion Outlet complex (Festival Park) after a store reported a theft. The shoplifter was still in the parking area and ran off when the police arrived. There was a chase and he eventually fell, badly injuring an arm.

Police are now investigating whether he is connected to a spate of thefts from stores at the complex.