Shoplifter injured himself in Mallorca

The shoplifter fell near to the railway station.

30-01-2022Alejandro Sepúlveda

A shoplifter was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after fracturing an arm during a chase by local police.

Marratxi police patrols went to the Mallorca Fashion Outlet complex (Festival Park) after a store reported a theft. The shoplifter was still in the parking area and ran off when the police arrived. There was a chase and he eventually fell, badly injuring an arm.

Police are now investigating whether he is connected to a spate of thefts from stores at the complex.

