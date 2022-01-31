Some morning fog in the east of the island.

Mainly clear skies with some cloudy intervals in the afternoon. Live feed from Son Vida.

Night temperatures rising, with some weak frost expected in the Tramuntana.

Daytime temperatures are little changed with temperatures up to 18º. Webcam at Puerto Soller.



Westerly wind turning north during the morning.

A chance of some light local showers in the centre and the east later in the afternoon. Views from Cala Ratjada.

There is an orange alert for the north of the island tomorrow, warning of waves up to 5m high.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 8 - 18

Lluc 0- 15

Palma 2 - 17

Sa Pobla 2 - 17

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

0 Palma, Univ.

0 Escorca, Lluc

0 Campos

1 Airport. Palma

2 Campos, Salines

2 Sa Pobla

2 Pollença

2 Muro

3 Son Bonet, Airport.

4 Puerto Pollença

4 Andratx, Sant Elm

4 Son Servera

4 Escorca, Son Torrella

5 Petra