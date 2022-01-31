The Council of Mallorca is developing a project to promote the island among the LGTBQ+ community, to attract this segment of the tourist market.

The project is being promoted by the Department of Transition, Tourism and Sports of the Council of Mallorca and the initiative is being carried out by the company Queer Destinations, experts in consulting, marketing and training to promote tourism products focused on this community.

The objective is to develop a specific plan to analyse the most outstanding characteristics of Mallorca as a destination for this group. The World Tourism Organisation estimates that the volume of the LGBTQ+ community will account for nearly 180 million annual travellers by 2030.

According to the characteristics and channels considered most appropriate, Mallorca will be promoted as a perfect destination 365 days a year, with a natural environment, infrastructure, climate and a wide variety of tourism products.

This action is part of the Strategic Tourism Plan of Mallorca 2020-2023 and its main objectives are to structure the adaptation of the destination and its main attractions with guarantees of protection and assistance to tourists, as well as the development of intervention mechanisms to strengthen and adapt the destination to new demands and expectations; to consolidate Mallorca under the criteria of safety and quality; to promote the sustainable development of the destination; and to apply tourist intelligence.