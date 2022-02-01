Cloudy intervals with occasional light rainfall.

Around midday it will brighten up to be partly cloudy or clear, temperatures will be a little lower with highs of around 15º.



Temperatures at night with little change or rising.

Wind from the north and northwest with some strong intervals until the morning.

Most of the coastal areas have a yellow alert for waves of up to 5m but the north has an orange alert with waves as high as 8m expected.

Wind gusts (Km/h) >60 in the last 12 hours in the Balearics:

Mallorca

77 Far de Capdepera

63 Serra d'Alfàbia

Menorca

93 Menorca Airport

77 Es Mercadal

69 Ciutadella, Cala Galdana

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 8 - 15

Lluc 0- 12

Palma 5 - 15

Sa Pobla 4 - 15

