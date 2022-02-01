Three tourists have each been sentenced to eighteen months for defrauding two hotels in Mallorca of over 10,000 euros.

In July 2018, cloned credit cards were used to pay bills of 12,130 euros at the Hilton Sa Torre in Llucmajor and 1,081 euros at the ME Mallorca (now Meliá South Beach) in Magalluf.

Four rooms for three nights from July 11 were booked at the Sa Torre, and the overall bill included 1,776 euros for drinks. Four nights were then booked from July 14 at the ME Mallorca. They were attempting to leave, but the Guardia Civil were called because there was an outstanding bill for this second hotel. Officers found a card cloner, a laptop and credit and debit cards which had either been stolen or cloned.

At the Provincial Court in Palma on Tuesday, they pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and possessing the means for falsifying cards. The court heard that the two hotels had been paid what they were owed and that none of the three had a previous criminal record. This was taken into account in agreeing that the sentences should be suspended on condition that they do not commit any crime over the next three years.

One of the accused was in court, assisted by an English interpreter. A fourth accused, who has been named as Michael Jordan, is still wanted.