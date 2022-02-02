The Balearic Islands is the Community where the number of unemployed has fallen the most in January, with 28,906 unemployed less than a year ago (-34.68%) to a total of 54,435, according to data published today by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.

Compared to December, unemployment fell by 1,539 people, representing a decrease of 2.75%.

Likewise, the number of unemployed this January in the Balearic Islands is 10.55% lower than in January 2020, before the first state of alarm by the COVID.