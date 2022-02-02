The Cathedral of Mallorca celebrated today, the 'Festival of Light'. The doors to the Seu cathedral opened early to host one of its most recognised events.

'The Festival of Light' is a unique and fleeting event, which is celebrated every February 2 and November 11, when the sunlight that enters through the main rose window of La Seu -one of the largest rose windows of European Gothic cathedrals, also known as the eye of the Gothic- is projected just below the rose window of the inner facade of the main portal.

This was the second edition with an audience after the beginning of the pandemic, although the capacity was limited and it was mandatory to wear a mask at all times.