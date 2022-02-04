The charter boat sector in the Balearics is anticipating a good summer after registrations for rentals went up 50% in January. The AENIB association of nautical businesses accepts that the month's figures are not that representative, but an increase from six registrations in January 2021 to nine this January "is a good omen". It comes during the low season and at a time when there is a lack of stock and materials to build new boats.

The president, Jaume Vaquer, stresses the importance of seeing how the sector reacts over the coming months, while he points out that the number of reservations is just as important as the number of registered boats.

In January, the Balearics were second behind Valencia (with ten) in terms of registration. The Balearics had 23% of new registrations.

In all, 24 recreational boats were registered in the Balearics in January. These were four fewer than in 2021 but the highest in the country, followed by Barcelona (21) and Madrid with 18. The Balearics market share was 12.7%.

The secretary general of the ANEN national association, Carlos Sanlorenzo, says that "these are good data, especially for the charter market in a low-season month". "This shows that the market is prepared for the coming season."