On Friday, a study by Meliá Hotels International was presented which indicates that beds with lifting systems reduce hotel chambermaid occupational injury by at least 50%.

The presentation was at the Meliá Palma Marina Hotel, where there have been beds with lifting systems for 21 years. Meliá's CEO, Gabriel Escarrer, explained that these types of bed are "part of the company's DNA".

Palma Marina was the first hotel in the world to have them. Initially, they had "a slightly rudimentary spring-based" mechanism. Subsequently there was an hydraulic system and ultimately an electric one. "We do this out of conviction," said Escarrer, adding that the company's main asset is the 49,000 workers of the Meliá family.

He explained that there is less absenteeism as a result, while this is a measure which contributes "a great deal to well-being". "It is something that is difficult to measure but is palpable. Social well-being means employees have a greater sense of belonging to a company that takes care of their well-being." Introducing these types of bed "has been a wonderful experience".

For the Balearic government, President Armengol observed that 27.25% of all occupational injury in the Balearic hospitality industry in 2019 was suffered by chambermaids. Over a third of injuries were due to overexertion, with the spine most commonly affected.

The minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, said that working with a bed without a lifting system requires "8.43 times more effort". The reduction in occupational injury, as revealed by the study, supported the government's decision to make elevatable beds mandatory for hotels. "In itself, this is a fact that justifies the measure we will be implementing."