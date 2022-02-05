The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands overcast skies with weak and occasional rains, especially from noon.

Webcam from Paguera below:

Live feed from Mahon:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):

5 Escorca

6 Campos

6 Alfàbia

7 Campos, Salines

7 Lluc

8 Petra

8 Binissalem

8 Palma Univ

8 Artà

8 S.Servera

8 Manacor

8 Aerop.Palma

8 Sta Maria

8 Llucmajor

8 Sa Pobla

9 Muro

9 Calvià

9 Sineu

9 Santanyí

9 Porreres

The maximum temperatures today will be between 13 and 16ºC and the wind will be generally light, from the north in Menorca and from the northeast in the rest.