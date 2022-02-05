The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands overcast skies with weak and occasional rains, especially from noon.
Webcam from Paguera below:
Live feed from Mahon:
Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):
- 5 Escorca
- 6 Campos
- 6 Alfàbia
- 7 Campos, Salines
- 7 Lluc
- 8 Petra
- 8 Binissalem
- 8 Palma Univ
- 8 Artà
- 8 S.Servera
- 8 Manacor
- 8 Aerop.Palma
- 8 Sta Maria
- 8 Llucmajor
- 8 Sa Pobla
- 9 Muro
- 9 Calvià
- 9 Sineu
- 9 Santanyí
- 9 Porreres
The maximum temperatures today will be between 13 and 16ºC and the wind will be generally light, from the north in Menorca and from the northeast in the rest.
