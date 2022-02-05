Thousands of tons of potatoes are sent to Britain every year from Sa Pobla but competition is stiff.

Mallorcan potato farmers have managed to save their crop from the deep freeze when temperatures fell below zero last month. Much of the crop is exported to Britain. Farmers went out in all weathers and cleared the frost using water-hoses. It was a real battle against the elements which proved successful.

Thousands of tons of potatoes are sent to Britain every year from Sa Pobla but competition is stiff and any weather-related problems would have been a nightmare for local farmers. A minimum temperature of -5 degrees Centigrade was registered on the island last month.

