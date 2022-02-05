A couple of weeks ago, I was pleased to highlight the fact that Celler La Parra in Puerto Pollensa had been awarded third prize in the most competitive tourist service category for 2021 by Spain’s SICTED system for tourism quality in destinations.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre picked up the award at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, and on Wednesday it was duly passed on.

This is quite an award, as La Parra was effectively up against 6,100 other tourist services in Spain. The mayor said that the restaurant has made a commitment to this quality certification and is an encouragement to others who wish to receive it.

Good stuff, Jaume.