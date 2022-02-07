An overcast start to the the day but by lunchtime it will be mainly sunny with temperatures up in the high teens. Webcam views from Puerto Soller.



It was a little warmer last night with some weak frosts this morning.

D aytime temperatures will rise slightly with a high of around 18º. Views from Paguera.



Wind from the west and northwest generally light.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 9- 17

Lluc 0- 14

Palma 2 - 17

Sa Pobla 2 - 17

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

The rest of the week will be mainly sunny with temperatures remaining around 16C to 18C.