An overcast start to the the day but by lunchtime it will be mainly sunny with temperatures up in the high teens. Webcam views from Puerto Soller.
It was a little warmer last night with some weak frosts this morning.
Daytime temperatures will rise slightly with a high of around 18º. Views from Paguera.
Wind from the west and northwest generally light.
Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -
-
Felanitx 9- 17
-
Lluc 0- 14
-
Palma 2 - 17
-
Sa Pobla 2 - 17
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
The rest of the week will be mainly sunny with temperatures remaining around 16C to 18C.
Currently there are no comments.