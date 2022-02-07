Airline passengers walk inside the Tampa International Airport

Airline passengers walk inside the Tampa International Airport as airports around the country are awaiting for Verizon and AT&T to rollout their 5G technology, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

19-01-2022OCTAVIO JONES

Mallorca is the top-selling holiday destination in Britain for travel giant, TUI.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “Overseas travel is officially back on the map with renewed confidence releasing pent up demand for sunshine holidays.

"Appetite to travel is stronger than ever and customers who may not have been abroad for more than two years are now taking advantage of flexible booking and payment options, as well as some excellent deals, to book a well-deserved summer break," according to a report in WalesOnline.

Here are TUI’s top 10 best-selling destinations:

  1. Majorca
  2. Turkey – Dalaman
  3. Turkey – Antalya
  4. Tenerife
  5. Mexico – Cancun
  6. Rhodes
  7. Cyprus- Paphos
  8. Corfu
  9. Ibiza
  10. Zante

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.