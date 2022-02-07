Mallorca is the top-selling holiday destination in Britain for travel giant, TUI.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “Overseas travel is officially back on the map with renewed confidence releasing pent up demand for sunshine holidays.

"Appetite to travel is stronger than ever and customers who may not have been abroad for more than two years are now taking advantage of flexible booking and payment options, as well as some excellent deals, to book a well-deserved summer break," according to a report in WalesOnline.

Here are TUI’s top 10 best-selling destinations: