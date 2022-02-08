Partly cloudy early this morning with clearer skies by lunchtime. Webcam views at Playa de Muro.

Night temperatures rising and daytime with little change. Temperatures expected to be around 14º to 17º. Live feed from Paguera.



Northeast wind with some strong gusts early morning in the northeast of the island. Minorca has a yellow alert for coastal areas and waves of up to 4 metres.



Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 10- 17

Lluc 2- 14

Palma 4 - 18

Sa Pobla 5 - 16

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

0 Escorca, Son Torrella

1 Campos

2 Binissalem

2 Palma, Universitat

2 Escorca, Lluc

2 Santa María

3 Campos, Salines

3 Aerop. Palma

4 Petra

4 Sa Pobla

4 Calvià

4 Serra d'Alfàbia

4 Sineu

4 Andratx, Sant Elm

4 Muro

5 Manacor

Weather forecast for the next few days:



Wednesday there’s a chance of some weak local showers in the morning but temperatures will be similar to today. Thursday temperatures are expected to be a little higher.